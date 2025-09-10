Video: Can Israel’s Strike Be Countered by Qatar’s Desert Force?

Israel’s recent airstrike on Doha targeted senior Hamas leaders, including negotiators reviewing a ceasefire proposal, killing six people and shocking the region. While Israel fields advanced F-35I fighters, Iron Dome defenses, and experienced ground forces, Qatar’s smaller military, though modernized with Rafale jets, Apaches, and Leopard 2A7 tanks, lacks the scale and combat-tested infrastructure to retaliate directly. Qatar relies primarily on diplomacy and strategic alliances, including hosting a major U.S. airbase, to counter such threats.