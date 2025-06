Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor while serving as the Director General Military Operations (DGMO), was appointed Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) on Monday. He will continue to hold dual responsibilities as both the Deputy Chief of Army and DGMO.

His promotion comes just five days after he received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) at the 2025 Defence Investiture Ceremony, honouring his distinguished service, particularly during Operation Sindoor.