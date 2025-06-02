Russia’s Unexpected Su-57 Offer to India – What’s Putin’s True Agenda?

Russia’s weakened defense sector is driving President Putin to pursue bold new agreements. Recently, Russia unexpectedly offered to sell its Su-57 stealth fighter jet to India a move that reflects a larger geopolitical strategy. With its defense industry severely impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine and stringent Western sanctions, Moscow is seeking new ways to maintain its global influence. India, as one of the world’s biggest arms buyers, has become a key part of this plan.

The Su-57 offer goes beyond just selling aircraft; it’s about securing influence, ensuring survival, and strengthening Russia’s position on the world stage. As the U.S. expands its defense partnership with India, Russia counters with deals that may have fewer conditions but carry significant strategic implications.

Is this offer a crucial lifeline for Russia’s faltering military sector, or a deliberate effort to draw India closer into Russia’s orbit? We analyze the underlying motives, changing alliances, and what this could mean for the future of military power and geopolitics in Asia.