Pakistan launched a series of missile and drone attacks on several Indian military and civilian sites, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, using more than 50 drones with payloads. However, India’s strong air defence systems, including L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS technologies, effectively intercepted the incoming threats, as confirmed by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.