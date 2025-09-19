Video: Can Su-30 Jets Boost India’s Kaveri Engine Revival?

India’s GTRE plans to use two Su-30MKI fighters as flying test beds to certify the indigenous Kaveri engine by testing components in real flight. Inspired by global programs like the F-22’s strategy, this could cut certification time significantly. Originally developed for Tejas but sidelined due to low thrust, the Kaveri is now being adapted for drones like Ghatak, producing 49–51 kN dry thrust with potential afterburner upgrades. Success hinges on IAF support and funding, as budget priorities remain tilted toward maintenance. If approved, the effort could strengthen India’s aerospace self-reliance and cut foreign dependence.