After years of tireless efforts, the wait has come to an end—Tahawwur Rana, the Pakistani-origin terror suspect and mastermind behind the devastating 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been brought back to Delhi. Extradited from the U.S. following a 17-year-long legal and diplomatic struggle, the Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, backed by ISI, will now face justice, paving the way for intense interrogation by Indian authorities.