Video: Taiwan Tensions Making China Play Nice?

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India comes as Beijing recalibrates its global strategy under pressure from Taiwan’s rising global profile and strong U.S. backing. In Delhi, Wang met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, signaling efforts to ease strained ties since Galwan. Chinese media claimed Jaishankar “reaffirmed Taiwan as part of China,” though India’s official readout omitted it—highlighting New Delhi’s strategic ambiguity. Discussions also covered border de-escalation, multilateral cooperation, and economic stability. With Beijing seeking allies amid Indo-Pacific pushback, India’s nuanced stance on Taiwan is a critical test. The timing, just before PM Modi’s SCO summit, further underscores the diplomatic stakes.