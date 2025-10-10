Video: Can Taliban Counter Pakistan’s Cross-Border Strikes?

Pakistan’s airstrikes on Kabul have significantly escalated regional tensions, targeting Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leadership amid rising cross-border militancy. The Pakistan Air Force reportedly aimed at TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in precision strikes near Abdul Haq Square, coinciding with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India—raising concerns over Islamabad’s unease with growing India-Afghanistan ties. The attacks followed a warning from Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who declared “enough is enough” regarding alleged terrorist sanctuaries in Afghan territory. Eyewitnesses reported fighter jets and lockdowns in key zones. While Pakistan claimed Mehsud was killed, Afghan sources cited an audio message from Mehsud denying the reports. The strikes are seen as a violation of Afghan sovereignty and could impact Kunar, Nangarhar, and Paktika provinces, reflecting Pakistan’s shift toward direct cross-border retaliation with potential diplomatic and security repercussions.