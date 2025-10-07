Republic World
Defence
Published Oct 7, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Why Taliban’s India Visit Could Pose Serious Challenge for Pakistan Army

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi marks a subtle but pivotal shift in South Asia’s diplomacy. Under a UN travel waiver, his talks with India focus on Chabahar port, mineral resources, and humanitarian aid, strengthening India-Afghanistan ties. Pakistan watches nervously, fearing the growing India-Taliban proximity could destabilize its western border and expose its covert support for insurgent groups. The visit underscores India’s emerging role as a pragmatic regional power broker amid China’s ambitions and the US’s waning influence.

