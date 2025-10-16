Will Tomahawk Missiles End Ukraine’s War — Or Escalate It Further?

US President Donald Trump is reportedly close to approving the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Known for their precision and 1,000 km strike range, these missiles could allow Kyiv to hit deep inside Russian territory — a major shift in its military capabilities.

Supporters argue that providing Tomahawks would strengthen Ukraine’s defense and pressure Moscow toward peace talks. However, critics warn it might escalate the conflict, provoking harsher Russian retaliation and potentially dragging NATO deeper into the war.

Trump is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky soon to discuss operational details. Zelensky has repeatedly sought long-range weapons to protect Ukrainian cities and target key Russian assets.

While the Tomahawk could significantly boost Ukraine’s combat edge, it also raises fears of intensifying the conflict. The decision reflects a broader question — will this move bring peace closer, or ignite a new and dangerous phase in the war?