Video: Why Trump Made Israel Apologize to Qatar

US President Donald Trump forced Israel to issue a formal apology to Qatar after an airstrike in Doha hit Hamas-linked figures during sensitive ceasefire and hostage negotiations. The move was strategic, aimed at preserving Qatar’s mediation role and protecting vital US military interests at the Al Udeid Air Base.

Sources said the apology was crucial to restore Qatar’s trust and maintain its backchannel role, given its ties with Hamas, Tehran, and Kabul. Trump’s action also sent a message to Israel against unilateral moves that could disrupt US-led diplomatic frameworks. The incident highlights Washington’s balancing act in managing alliances and sustaining its influence in Middle Eastern diplomacy.