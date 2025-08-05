Ukraine Claims Indian Tech Found Inside Putin’s Drone

Ukrainian officials have raised concerns over the alleged presence of Indian-made components in Russia’s Shahed-136 drone arsenal. These loitering munitions have played a key role in sustained drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, raising global alarm over indirect supply chains fueling Russian military capability. The controversy centers on allegations that Indian-origin electronics, dual-use materials, or export loopholes may have inadvertently aided Russian drone deployment—sparking debate on defense neutrality, sanctions compliance, and India’s role in the evolving Russia-Ukraine war. As Ukraine intensifies calls for accountability, global defense analysts are questioning India’s export control mechanisms and geopolitical posture. While India maintains strategic autonomy and denies direct involvement, growing evidence from forensic battlefield analysis and supply chain tracing points to a possible link. This development risks complicating India’s diplomatic balance between Western partners and Moscow, and may impact future arms trade regulations, tech transfers, and reputation across defense markets. The issue has triggered renewed debate across think tanks, policy circles, and international media on the ethics of indirect support, battlefield technology, and the unintended fallout of globalized manufacturing.