US-Pakistan Love Story? GD Bakshi’s Blistering Reaction to Trump-Munir Meeting

In a rare and politically charged high-level interaction, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House this Wednesday. The meeting is notable as such direct access for a Pakistani military leader to the U.S. president is uncommon highlighting the strategic significance of the visit.

The timing is particularly important, coming shortly after a phone call between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During that conversation, they reportedly discussed Operation Sindoor, India’s latest counter-terrorism operation, and raised strong concerns about Pakistan’s ongoing support for cross-border terrorism.

Defense analyst Major General (Retd.) G.D. Bakshi argues that this invitation goes beyond standard diplomacy. In a recent video commentary, Bakshi suggests that Trump’s outreach to Munir is a calculated move to exert indirect pressure on India. By engaging the Pakistani military leadership, Trump could be aiming to shape the shifting security landscape in South Asia, especially as tensions grow over Pakistan’s alleged ties to terrorist organizations.