Published Aug 18, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST

US Uses Old Tactics as Relations with India Reach a Low

Ahead of India’s long-range missile test in the Bay of Bengal, the USS Santa Barbara docked at Colombo Port—officially for refueling, but unofficially for surveillance. Equipped with advanced signal intelligence systems, the ship’s timing coincides with India’s NOTAM window, placing it within the test’s trajectory. The vessel isn’t meant for combat but for monitoring—signaling a return of US “surveillance diplomacy.” As India readies a possible Agni variant or hypersonic test, Washington’s response remains quiet observation under naval courtesy.

