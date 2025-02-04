VIDEO: Why Is Trump Targeting Greenland? | US | China | Russia | Wargaming By GD Bakshi

Major General GD Bakshi delves deep into the real reason behind Donald Trump's keen interest in acquiring Greenland and his ambitious vision to establish an Iron Dome for America. With Trump 2.0 taking shape, Bakshi explains how Greenland's strategic location plays a crucial role in global geopolitics, offering the U.S. a significant advantage in Arctic dominance, military defense, and economic expansion. He sheds light on Trump's hyper-nationalistic approach in a rapidly evolving post-globalization world, where nations are increasingly focusing on self-reliance and military superiority. From its vast untapped resources to its critical positioning for missile defense, Greenland holds immense importance for Trump's long-term plans. Watch as Major General GD Bakshi deciphers the deeper geopolitical motives behind Trump's pursuit of Greenland and his vision for an unbreachable defense shield over America.