In a striking diplomatic exchange, the White House issued a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan’s recent anti-India stance. During a press briefing, a Pakistani journalist tried to criticize India on the global stage, but the move backfired as the Trump administration strongly backed India, reinforcing their strategic alliance and dismissing Pakistan’s claims.

The firm response delivered a clear message to Islamabad — the world is no longer accepting its victimhood narrative. As India maintains its strong global standing, Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated and diplomatically embarrassed.