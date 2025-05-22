What Makes the Astra Missile One of India’s Most Powerful Weapons | Col Anurag Shukla Explains

Colonel Anurag Shukla discusses the capabilities of the Astra missile, recognized as one of India’s most powerful aerial combat weapons. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the Astra Mk-1 was fully integrated by 2017. It is a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile designed to engage highly maneuverable supersonic targets, with a range of 110 km and speeds reaching Mach 4.5. Colonel Shukla emphasizes how this homegrown missile, featuring advanced inertial guidance, active radar homing, and electronic counter-countermeasures, has transformed India’s air defense capabilities, making a major impact in aerial combat.