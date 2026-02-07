Why India Still Uses 20-Year-Old Agni-3 Missile

India retains the Agni-3 intermediate-range ballistic missile nearly 20 years after its first flight as it occupies a distinct niche in the national nuclear deterrence architecture. While newer systems like Agni-Prime feature canisterized launch capabilities the Agni-3 offers a superior payload capacity of 1.5 tons. This heavy-lift ability enables the delivery of high-yield thermonuclear warheads or extensive penetration aids that lighter modern missiles cannot accommodate. The system is not outdated but rather evolved. Continuous upgrades to its navigation avionics and on-board computers have maintained its Circular Error Probability within modern lethality standards. Furthermore replacing the entire fully operational Agni-3 inventory would be strategically redundant and financially inefficient. By modernizing these existing assets, India ensures a cost-effective and layered second-strike capability that complements the longer-range Agni-5 without leaving gaps in regional coverage.