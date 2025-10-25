Will India Use Force To Regain POK Control?

India’s stance on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has sharpened significantly in recent years—both politically and militarily. Politically, India has intensified its global messaging, consistently reaffirming that PoK is an integral part of its sovereign territory. This stance has been echoed in parliamentary debates, diplomatic engagements, and even budgetary discussions related to Jammu & Kashmir, where development plans subtly reinforce territorial claims. Statements from top leaders, including the Defence Minister, have emphasized India’s resolve to reclaim PoK, framing it not just as a constitutional obligation but as a national sentiment. Militarily, India has ramped up its preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC), deploying advanced surveillance systems and enhancing counter-infiltration capabilities. The armed forces have also conducted precision operations to neutralize cross-border threats, signaling a zero-tolerance policy toward incursions and proxy warfare. Meanwhile, strategic infrastructure development in border areas—such as roads, tunnels, and forward bases—has improved mobility and deterrence. India’s defense doctrine increasingly integrates PoK into its long-term strategic calculus, with think tanks and retired generals advocating for a calibrated yet firm approach. The convergence of political will and military readiness reflects a shift from reactive diplomacy to proactive assertion, reshaping the narrative around PoK.