VIDEO: Delhi NCR Earthquake: Eye Witnesses Recount Scary Encounter Of Entire Building Shaking

At approximately 5:35 AM on Monday, residents of Delhi-NCR awoke to the sound of an earthquake. Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida all experienced the earthquakes. Initial reports state that the region was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.0, with New Delhi serving as its epicentre. People in the Delhi-NCR area reported that they woke up to powerful tremors and trembling windows; several claimed to have never seen an earthquake in Delhi this powerful before. Delhi is in zone IV, which has a rather high seismicity rate. Most earthquakes there are between 5 and 6 magnitude, with a handful being 6-7 and infrequently 7-8.