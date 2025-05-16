Lt Gen DP Pandey Says, ‘Dying For Our Nation Comes Naturally To Us,’ Reflecting the Soul of a Soldier

In this powerful and emotional conversation, Lieutenant General DP Pandey offers a rare glimpse into the heart of an Indian soldier. With genuine honesty and deep conviction, he explains that wearing the uniform is more than just a responsibility it's a way of life.

“Dying for our nation comes naturally to us” is more than just a statement; it embodies the steadfast spirit, bravery, and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces. Lt Gen Pandey discusses themes of sacrifice, honor, the emotional weight of battlefield choices, and the unbreakable bonds formed through combat.