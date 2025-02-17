sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Earthquake | DOGE Cancels $21Mn Funding | NDLS Stampede Tragedy | Munich Security Conference | Pariksha Pe Charcha | Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar | Austria Stabbing Incident | Ranveer Allahbadia | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Champions Trophy 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
News / Republic Videos / Delhi Earthquake LIVE: Massive Tremours In Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST

Delhi Earthquake LIVE: Massive Tremours In Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Earthquake in Delhi Live Updates: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a very strong earthquake on Monday morning at 5.36 AM. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida. According to initial reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. People in Delhi-NCR region said that they woke up to strong tremors as windows were shaking, with many saying they never witnessed such a strong earthquake in Delhi ever before. Delhi is located in zone IV which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, a few of magnitude 6-7 and occasionally of 7-8 magnitude.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share