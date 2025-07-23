Republic World
Published Jul 23, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate Slaps Rs 1,654 Crore FEMA Case on Myntra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Rs 1,654 crore case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd and its associated entities, alleging violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

According to a statement from the ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office, the probe was initiated based on substantial evidence suggesting that Myntra and its affiliates were involved in multi-brand retail trading (MBRT) while disguising it as "Wholesale Cash & Carry" business—a strategy not permitted under the existing FDI regulations.

