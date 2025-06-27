AICWA Criticizes Diljit Dosanjh for Casting Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir in ‘Sardar Ji 3’

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly objected to actor-producer-singer Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardar Ji 3. In a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICWA denounced the decision as “insensitive,” especially in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives. Labeling Pakistan a “terrorist nation,” the association condemned any artistic collaboration with its citizens as a betrayal of national sentiment and the sacrifices made by Indians. AICWA has urged the government to take strict measures against such cross-border entertainment ties, citing their emotional and security repercussions for the country.