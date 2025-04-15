Akshay Kumar Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Recognizing Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging his latest film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala. At a special screening of the movie, he also expressed his appreciation to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for hosting the event. Akshay shared that he hopes the film resonates with audiences and revealed that he himself was unaware of the events that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre until he became involved in the project. He added that he hopes the British government watches the film to better understand the historical injustices depicted.