Saif Stabbing: Bandra Court Refuses Police Custody Of Accused To The Mumbai Police

A significant update has come in the ongoing Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. The accused involved in the incident has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Bandra Court. However, the court has made a crucial decision by denying the Mumbai Police any further custody of the accused, which has raised eyebrows. This ruling comes after a period of intense legal proceedings and questioning, with the court now taking a firm stance on the matter. The development has sparked widespread attention, especially regarding the implications for the investigation and how it will progress from here. The decision has left many wondering about the next course of action for the authorities as they continue to piece together the details of this high-profile case.