VIDEO: Chasing The Man Who Nearly Killed Saif Ali Khan

In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the arrested accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was brought out of the Bandra Police Station by officers on Wednesday. Shehzad, who was apprehended in connection with the attack on the Bollywood actor, has been remanded to police custody until January 24.

The case has drawn considerable public and media attention, given Saif Ali Khan’s prominence in the entertainment industry. The details of the attack, including the motive behind the incident and Shehzad’s role, are currently under investigation.

The Bandra Police have intensified their probe, with Shehzad’s custody aimed at uncovering further details about the planning and execution of the attack. Authorities are also investigating whether other individuals were involved.