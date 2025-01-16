VIDEO: Team from Crime Branch Arrives At Saif's Bandra Home, Police Records Statements of Staff Members

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed outside his Bandra residence late last night. The actor was rushed to Lilawati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Following the attack, a team from the Crime Branch arrived at his home to investigate further, while the Mumbai Police recorded statements from staff members to gather crucial details. A case has been registered, and the authorities have intensified their efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. Fans and well-wishers continue to pray for Saif’s speedy recovery.