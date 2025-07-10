ED Books 29 Celebrities in Betting Scam: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj Named!

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a major investigation into a large-scale betting app scam, registering a case against 29 celebrities. The list includes well-known Tollywood actors such as Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and Srimukhi. The probe stems from an FIR lodged by Hyderabad’s Cyberabad police, alleging possible money laundering and promotion of illegal betting platforms by the accused celebrities.

The case has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with social media buzzing over the reported involvement of top stars. With public credibility on the line and further links under investigation, this is quickly shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrity scandals in recent memory.