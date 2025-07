Popular Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria had a narrow escape during a shocking firing incident near Gurugram, reportedly near the CSD Apartments in Fazilpur. Unidentified attackers fired at his vehicle on the Southern Peripheral Road. Fortunately, he was not injured. His links to YouTuber Elvish Yadav and his recent Lok Sabha run as a JJP candidate are now central to the ongoing probe.