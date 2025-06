Music composer Harry Anand shares how he discovered Shefali Jariwala and turned her into the iconic “Kaanta Laga Girl.” He dives into the creative journey behind the bold remix, revealing how Shefali’s electrifying dance moves and vibrant presence helped spark a cultural wave in 2002. From 15–20 days of prep and costume planning to the success of the “DJ Doll” album, Harry offers exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into what made “Kaanta Laga” a lasting pop culture phenomenon of the remix era.