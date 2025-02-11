Under What Sections Have Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, ‘India’s Got Latent’ Makers Been Charged?

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, faces intense backlash after making lewd and vulgar remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Accused of promoting incest, the YouTuber has sparked nationwide outrage, with sponsors swiftly pulling away. As his subscriber count plummets, Allahbadia issued what critics call a half-hearted apology. However, with complaints flooding in from across the country, an FIR has now been registered under stringent sections of the BNS and Cinematograph Act, further tightening the legal noose around him. A criminal complaint has been filed against YouTubers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others at the Bandra Magistrate Court on Monday after their remarks made on popular comedy show India's Got Latent sparked a controversy. Complainant Nikhil Ruparel, a Mumbai-based social activist and Congress' student union national delegate, said he was "deeply aggrieved" by the "highly obscene and derogatory public statement" made by Allahbadia on a public platform. "The said statement is grossly offensive, obscene, and against the moral fabric of Indian society," read the complaint. Ruparel's complaint has urged the court to take cognisance of the case and initiate proceedings against the accused persons under Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act of 2000.