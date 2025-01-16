VIDEO: Intruder Attacked Saif Ali Khan At His Residence, Says Mumbai Police In First Statement Over Attack

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was stabbed outside his residence late last night in a shocking and brutal attack. The actor was immediately rushed to Lilawati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting the Mumbai Police to register a case and begin a thorough investigation. Fans and the film fraternity eagerly await updates on Saif Ali Khan’s condition, hoping for his swift recovery.