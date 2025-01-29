VIDEO: Did Kareena Help Saif Ali Khan When Attacker Intruded? Republic Asks First Eye Witness

In an exclusive encounter, Republic TV interviewed the first-ever eyewitness of the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, raising many critical questions about the shocking incident. Republic's probing questions shed light on the details of the attack that took place in the early hours of January 16 at Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence. The actor was reportedly stabbed in five different areas – his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow – during what seemed to be a burglary attempt. Following the violent attack, Saif was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his friend, highlighting the urgency and fear surrounding the situation. Watch the full video on Republic TV to uncover more details about this chilling incident.