Published Feb 12, 2024 at 11:37 AM IST

B-Town Actors Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-Studded House Party

Neha Dhupia hosted a star-studded house party at her residence in Mumbai. The actress’s soiree was attended by several big-wigs of the industry. Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and several others were in attendance.  

Trending Videos

Celebs
07:08
B-Town Actors Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-Studded House Party
Videosan hour ago
ICGS ship Vikram escorting MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai port.
03:18
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew from Stranded Vessel
Videos3 hours ago
CM Nitish Kumar
05:23
JDU MLAs skip Nitish's key meet ahead of the Bihar Floor Test
Videos13 hours ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam
08:21
Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch
Videos17 hours ago
The network found in Dantewada, although rudimentary, could be employed similarly to how Hamas uses its network against the IDF.
03:08
Israel unveils tunnels under Gaza City headquarters of UN agency
Videosa day ago
Police alert regarding farmers protest security increased on the border
03:37
Ghazipur Border Barricaded as Farmers Gear Up for Feb 13 MSP March
Videosa day ago
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along
05:03
When Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna struggled to get out of muddy water
Videos2 days ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
04:48
AAP to contest solo in Punjab, will INDI completely break after this?
Videos2 days ago
Update on Haldwani Violence
03:37
Haldwani Violence: Watch How The Events Unfolded In Banbhoolpura
Videos2 days ago
Amit Shah
31:31
Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks In Lok Sabha On Ram Mandir | Full Speech
Videos2 days ago
Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha
03:24
Amit Shah Calls Inauguration Of Ram Mandir Historic
Videos2 days ago
indian army
04:42
Know All Details About The Indigenous Technology Used By Indian Army
Videos2 days ago
Aaquil at Haldwani
04:29
Republic Reports From Haldwani Violence Spot | Ground Report
Videos2 days ago
indian army
04:15
All Details About The First-Ever India-Saudi Joint Military Exercise
Videos2 days ago
security
03:05
Haldwani Violence Claims 2 Lives, Over 100 Police Injured in Uttarakhand
Videos2 days ago
Uddhav Sena Demands Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Savarkar
03:42
Uddhav Sena demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar
Videos3 days ago
Landslides in Philippines
03:32
Seven villagers dead amid heavy landslides in Philippines
Videos3 days ago
Tear gas used in Pakistan
03:51
Tear gas used on people amid counting of votes in Pakistan
Videos3 days ago
Chaudhary Charan Singh Nominated for Bharat Ratna
03:41
All You Need To Know About Bharat Ratna Awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh
Videos3 days ago
bharat ratna
13:18
Bharat Ratna For FMR PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and DR Swaminathan
Videos3 days ago
Uttarakhand Haldwani protest
03:21
2 Persons Dead, Over 100 Policemen Injured In Haldwani Violence
Videos3 days ago
Baba Siddiqui Resign from Congress
03:03
Baba Siddique All Set To Join NCP, Ajit Pawar Confirms
Videos3 days ago
Nainital Violence, Haldwani Violence
05:58
Haldwani Violence: Nainital DM Briefs On Situation
Videos3 days ago
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
05:17
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Appeals For Peace As Tension Grips Haldwani
Videos3 days ago