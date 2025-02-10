VIDEO: Mohandas Pai Seeks Public Apology From Ranveer Allahbadia Over Filthy Remarks | India’s Got Latent

Ranveer Allahbadia, a well-known YouTuber and the founder of Beer Biceps, has found himself at the center of a major controversy following an explicit and highly inappropriate question asked during a recent episode of India's Got Latent. The show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has previously been involved in some controversies, but this latest incident has ignited an even bigger backlash. Allahbadia's disturbing remark about parental intercourse has caused a massive uproar on social media, with netizens expressing their outrage and calling for the immediate boycott of the show and all involved parties.