VIDEO: 'I Was Very Cautious And Scared': Nimrat Kaur Opens Up On Her Journey As An Actor

Nimrat Kaur graced the Republic's India Women's Summit on January 23 with her appearance where she opened up about nepotism and whether she was ever replaced by a star kid. She also talked about how she is fortunate to be still relevant in the Hindi cinema despite being away from the big screens for a long time. For the unversed, the actress was working on international projects during her time away from Bollywood. At the Women's Summit, Nimrat was asked to address the 'N' word, which is nepotism. To this, the actress replied that she doesn’t want to sound “unaffected” but she doesn’t want to limit her ecosystem by bothering herself about who is being cast and where. “I don’t believe in that because I feel like if I make my battles small with little fights, I will remain only on that level. Somewhere its an unconscious way of growing up on waves. I don’t actually get bothered to find out who is getting what and that’s an honest truth.”