VIDEO: Nimrat Kaur Recalls Humbling Moment With 'Tower of Talent' Irrfan Khan on 'The Lunchbox' Set

At the 'India Women Summit' by Republic Media, Nimrat Kaur shared a deeply emotional and humbling memory from the set of The Lunchbox, where she worked alongside the legendary Irrfan Khan. Recalling her first scene with the actor, Nimrat confessed how she felt intimidated by his immense talent and presence, referring to him as a "tower of talent." She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with such a revered actor, admitting that she was thankful her role didn’t require her to constantly face Irrfan’s brilliance in every scene. Nimrat’s heartfelt words serve as a tribute to Irrfan Khan’s lasting impact on those who worked with him.