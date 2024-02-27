Videos
Published Feb 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM IST
Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away aged 72 after his battle with cancer. He was given a state funeral in Mumbai on Tuesday. His mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour and his funeral took place at the Hindu crematorium in Worli, Mumbai. Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan visited his residence to pay their last respects.
