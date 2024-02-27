Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM IST

Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away aged 72 after his battle with cancer. He was given a state funeral in Mumbai on Tuesday. His mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour and his funeral took place at the Hindu crematorium in Worli, Mumbai. Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan visited his residence to pay their last respects.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute

Videos19 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Celebs

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 minutes ago
PM Modi

Gaganyaan Mission

3 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Admits Mistake

7 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami on PM's Big Praise

7 hours ago
Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Shooter threaten to Driver

Strict action for killers

7 hours ago
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee

Rathee's Killers On Cam

16 hours ago
AP

Pak's first female CM

16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on League Cup win

18 hours ago
Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72

a day ago
Yami Gautam Article 370

Article 370 Movie Review

a day ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

End to child marriages

a day ago
Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72

a day ago
Shambu Border

Farmers' Tractor March

a day ago
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For His Dedication Towards Gojri, Manshah Khakhi

Who Is Manshah Khakhi?

a day ago
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive

Vintage Cars For Show

a day ago
INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee

INLD Haryana Chief Killed

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Celebs
Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute
Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Celebs
03:25
Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute
Videos19 minutes ago
PM Modi
03:18
PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission
Videos3 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal
03:00
Kejriwal Admits His Mistake
Videos7 hours ago
Yami Gautam
05:13
Yami Gautam Responds To PM Modi's Big Praise For Her Film 'Article 370'
Videos7 hours ago
Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Shooter threaten to Driver
03:18
Haryana Govt Promises Strict Action Against Killers of Nafe Rathee
Videos7 hours ago
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee
06:46
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Videos16 hours ago
AP
04:05
Maryam Nawaz becomes first female Chief Minister in Pakistan
Videos16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
03:08
'Easily the most special trophy': Klopp on League Cup win
Videos18 hours ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:32
Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72
Videosa day ago
Yami Gautam Article 370
04:37
Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Starrer Is An Engaging Political Drama
Videosa day ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position
04:27
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriages
Videosa day ago
Pankaj Udhas
03:46
Veteran Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72
Videosa day ago
Shambu Border
04:45
Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway
Videosa day ago
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For His Dedication Towards Gojri, Manshah Khakhi
03:31
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manshah Khakhi
Videosa day ago
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive
03:17
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur
Videosa day ago
INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee
04:59
INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar
Videosa day ago
Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey
03:10
Days after lunch with PM Modi, MP Ritesh Pandey quits BSP to join BJP
Videos2 days ago
Nafe Singh Rathi son told whole story
06:08
How Nafe Singh Rathee, Haryana INLD chief, was shot dead in Jhajjar
Videos2 days ago
Drone Didi Sunita flying drone in her field
06:14
PM Modi interacts with 'Drone Didi' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
Videos2 days ago
Nafe Singh Rathee
03:45
Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi Goes Underwater To Offer Prayers
04:42
PM Modi goes underwater to offer prayers at Lord Krishna's Dwarka city
Videos2 days ago
SAG Awards
08:13
Margot, Selena, Others Lead Celebrity Fashion Brigade At SAG Awards 2024
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi
05:12
PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace
Videos2 days ago
India's first underground railway station to be completed soon
03:03
India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo