Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Assam Police Probe Over Filthy Remarks

Derogatory comments made by Ranveer and others on the comedy show India's Got Latent have spiraled into a controversy. Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBicep's controversial remark about parents’ intimacy at Samay Raina’s India’ Got Latent has created nation-wide storm. Samay Raina and 40 others involved with the making of the parody show have received summons in cases about obscenity. Meanwhile, Samay has taken down all episodes of his show from his YouTube channel and India's Got Latent app.