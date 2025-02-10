After Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina & 'India's Got Latent' Organisers Also Booked

Following the controversy sparked by Ranveer Allahbadia’s inappropriate comment on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina and the show’s organizers have also been booked. The incident, which involved a highly offensive discussion about parental intercourse, has generated massive outrage across the nation. Social media platforms have been flooded with calls to boycott the show, with many accusing it of being insensitive and inappropriate. In response to public outcry, authorities have taken legal action against those involved, expressing concerns over the potential violations of public decency and the negative impact on society’s moral fabric. This controversy has not only put the show's future in jeopardy but has also raised important questions about the responsibility of content creators in the entertainment industry.