Videos
Published Apr 5, 2024 at 4:36 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna: Conquering Language Barriers, One Film At A Time
Rashmika Mandanna, who turned 28 on April 5 2024, is one of the most sought-after actresses in India. She is known for her versatile acting across all languages. Rashmika marked her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. Over the years, the actress featured in several hit movies in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.
Rashmika Mandanna, who turned 28 on April 5 2024, is one of the most sought-after actresses in India. She is known for her versatile acting across all languages. Rashmika marked her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. Over the years, the actress featured in several hit movies in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.
Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.