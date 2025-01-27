Breaking: Saif Ali Khan Attack, Mumbai Police Makes Another Arrest From West Bengal

Mumbai Police, on Monday, arrested a woman from West Bengal in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. A source said cops conducted a search operation in Nadia district. Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, the source said. A two-member team of Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday. "A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," said the source in West Bengal Police.