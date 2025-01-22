VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Meets Auto Driver Who Saved Him On The Night Of Stabbing

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Bhajan Singh Rana, an auto driver whose timely intervention turned out to be lifesaving. The incident occurred last week when Khan was stabbed during a burglary at his Bandra residence. In a critical moment, Rana's quick action and bravery ensured Khan received immediate medical attention.

Rana, who happened to be near the scene, wasted no time in rushing the injured actor to Lilavati Hospital, where timely treatment was provided. Saif Ali Khan, recovering well, met the heroic auto driver to personally thank him for his extraordinary selflessness and courage.