Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home After Being Discharged From Hospital | Breaking News | Bandra

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after undergoing treatment for multiple stab wounds sustained during a shocking attack at his residence. The incident left the actor with three serious injuries: two on his hand and one on the right side of his neck. The most critical injury, however, was located on his spine, requiring prompt surgical intervention.

Doctors closely monitored Khan's recovery and expressed relief over his steady progress. The attack, carried out by an intruder at his home, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his fans, who rallied in support and prayed for his swift recovery.