VIDEO: How The Attacker Entered, Attacked Saif Ali Khan And Fled The Scene

A new CCTV footage has emerged showing the man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan climbing the stairs before entering the actor's house yesterday. The footage - time-stamped 1:37 am - shows the intruder advancing cautiously so as not to alert any of the residents of the 12-story building. He had his face covered and was carrying a bag. In another footage from the building's sixth floor, which emerged yesterday, the intruder was seen taking the stairs while fleeing after the incident. He was not seen thereafter. It is suspected he had used the fire shaft to escape after that, the same way he had come upstairs.