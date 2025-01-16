Published Jan 16, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Lilavati Hospital's Dr Nitin Dange Gives Big Update On Health
Actor Saif Ali Khan's team has issued an official statement regarding his health following the recent attack. The statement confirmed that Saif has successfully undergone surgery and is now out of danger. He is currently in the recovery phase, with doctors closely monitoring his progress. The statement also reassured fans that all family members are safe, and authorities are actively investigating the incident. Saif's team expressed gratitude for the support and well wishes from fans during this time.