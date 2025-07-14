Stuntman Mohan Raj Killed in Tragic Car Accident on the Set of Pa Ranjith’s "Vettuvam"

In a tragic incident, veteran Tamil film stunt master Mohan Raj lost his life while executing a dangerous car stunt on the set of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. The accident happened on July 13, 2025, in Vilunthamavadi village near Velankanni, during a car-flipping stunt for the Arya-led film. Viral visuals show the SUV flipping mid-air, during which Mohan Raj slipped and collapsed, reportedly due to intense chest pain, possibly from a heart attack. He was immediately taken to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The Keelaiyur police have filed a case. The Tamil film fraternity, including actor Vishal and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva, has expressed deep grief over the loss of the seasoned stunt professional.

Sources: Information compiled from recent news reports and posts on X.