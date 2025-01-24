VIDEO: Usha Uthup, Who Would Have Expected A Lady In A Saree Singing 'Skyfall'?

At the 'India Women Summit 2025' organized by Republic Media, Usha Uthup humorously reflected on the unexpected nature of her career, saying, "Who would have expected a lady in a saree singing 'Skyfall'?" Known for her distinct voice and versatility, Usha shared how she defied the typical Bollywood norms, embracing her own unique style and breaking stereotypes. Her playful remark highlighted her ability to push boundaries in the music industry, proving that talent knows no limitations, regardless of appearance or tradition.