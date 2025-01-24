VIDEO: Usha Uthup Rocks The Stage Leaving Arnab, Audience and Anchor In Splits | Full Episode | Republic

Usha Uthup Rocks The Stage At India Women's Summit Legendary playback singer Usha Uthup graced the Republic Women's Summit and brought to the stage her infectious energy. Uthup is not only known for her unconventional voice texture but her styling. The popstar, draped in nine yards of elegance, has made generations of listeners tap and hum to her timeless classics but her offbeat footwear has also been grabbing the limelight Legendary playback singer and performer Usha Uthup rocked the audience with her wit and charm at the second edition of the Republic’s India Women's Summit. During the freewheeling chat, which she followed up with a mesmerising sing-along performance, Uthup shared her rise from performing in clubs in Kolkata and Mumbai in the late 60s to becoming one of the most cherished singers in Bollywood. Usha Uthup shared that the only source of music when she was growing up was the radio and Vividh Bharti. She said they used to listen to the radio more than anything else, and that’s what inspired her and several others during that time. The singer further said that when Bollywood hit numbers like Aao Twist Kare or Hare Rama, Hare Krishna came, most people in that era felt they were rubbish. But with time, the bad faded away, and the good remains. She also shared how the hotel staff used to greet her with “yes sir” because of her voice. Usha Uthup revealed that she can sing in 17 different languages. During the interaction, India’s most versatile singer said “a song is a song”, and it is always bigger than the singer. Speaking about her profession, Usha Uthup graced the Republic’s audience and added that she can’t sing like Lata Mangeshkar or Sunidhi Chauhan, but they can’t do what she does. Usha Uthup recalled how RD Burman told her that he loved the way she added a Western touch to her singing, and she got a chance to work with him. She also mentioned how she took a minister to court who questioned her style of singing. Recalling one of her experiences, Usha Uthup shared her encounter with the then-President Ram Nath Kovind and what protocol one must follow when meeting the President. The singer recalled that though she behaved appropriately while meeting the President, but she couldn’t control her excitement and left with a “Bye Dada” remark as she was about to exit the gate. The pop star, draped in nine yards of elegance, has not only made generations of listeners tap and hum to her timeless classics, but her offbeat footwear has also been grabbing the limelight. In her stage shows, one can see her wearing sneakers that have a distinct style. Uthup explained what they are and who makes them for her. Uthup was wearing Kanjivaram Sneakers, which, she shared, are made by sewing Kanjivaram silk borders onto the shoes